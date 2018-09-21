20 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Taxi Drivers Block Ambulance in 'Volatile' Philippi

Tagged:

Related Topics

ResqMedix ambulance has warned ambulance service providers to avoid the Philippi area in the Western Cape after its workers were blocked by taxi drivers on Thursday evening.

"It just took our crew three hours to a scene because they were surrounded, blocked, knocked and the ambulance hit by taxi drivers," ResqMedix operations manager Warren Cupido told News24 on Thursday.

The ambulance is slightly damaged from the attack.

"The area is extremely volatile and not safe to enter at all," Cupido said.

The crew escaped the scene unharmed and managed to transport a patient safely.

"Fortunately, our crew is unharmed and managed to get the patient who was having labour pains to hospital safely. Please avoid the area," he further cautioned.

The cause of the attack is unclear at this stage.

News24

South Africa

Zimbabwean Teachers in Unpaid for Months

Some Zimbabwean teachers in the Western Cape have gone unpaid for as long as nine months because Home Affairs is… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.