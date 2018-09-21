South Africa: Taxi Drivers Block Ambulance in 'Volatile' Philippi

ResqMedix ambulance has warned ambulance service providers to avoid the Philippi area in the Western Cape after its workers were blocked by taxi drivers on Thursday evening.

"It just took our crew three hours to a scene because they were surrounded, blocked, knocked and the ambulance hit by taxi drivers," ResqMedix operations manager Warren Cupido told News24 on Thursday.

The ambulance is slightly damaged from the attack.

"The area is extremely volatile and not safe to enter at all," Cupido said.

The crew escaped the scene unharmed and managed to transport a patient safely.

"Fortunately, our crew is unharmed and managed to get the patient who was having labour pains to hospital safely. Please avoid the area," he further cautioned.

The cause of the attack is unclear at this stage.

News24