20 September 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: MPs Pass Uhuru Kenyatta's 8% Fuel Levy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David Mwere

The National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has ordered for a second round of voting on President Uhuru Kenyatta's fuel levy after the number of MPs in the House during the first vote was disputed.

Speaker Muturi said the screens in the House showed that there were 352 MPs in the House, which is more than the 349 members.

The Speaker has suspended the sitting for 15 minutes so that the ICT department of Parliament can rectify the anomaly.

FIRST VOTE

The first result had seen MPs endorse the proposal to effect 8 percent VAT on fuel products.

Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang had earlier accused Majority Leader Aden Duale of leading a walkout of members to cripple the voting on the contentious levy.

The walkout was engineered after those in support realised that those opposed to the memorandum had the numbers to veto the President's proposals.

After the walkout, the initial headcount showed there were only 215 of them in the House, a number that has since been disputed.

The law requires that at least 233 of the 349 MPs must be in the House before any voting on such matter is done.

But some MPs have contested the outcome and demanded the vote retaken.

Kenya

Al-Shabaab Remains Major Security Threat to the Country

The Somalia-based Al-Shabaab militant group remains a potent threat to security in the region, although its capacity to… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.