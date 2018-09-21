Namibia: Support for Gabriel Taapopi

Former learners and teachers of the Gabriel Taapopi Senior Secondary School (SSS) at Ongwediva over the weekend contributed more than N$120 000 to the school's coffers.

One of the former learners, Jackson Muma on Wednesday told Nampa that the money was collected during a reunion of former learners and teachers, where the school's 30th anniversary was also celebrated on Saturday.

The funds are earmarked for the upgrading of school infrastructure, including new information and communication technology facilities.

The Gabriel Taapopi SSS was established in 1988 under the leadership of retired director of education of the Khomas region, Josia Udjombala.

Some of the former learners include the former assistant governor of the Bank of Namibia, Michael Mukete, who is currently the patron of the school, and deputy energy minister Kornelia Shilunga.

Permanent secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, I-Ben Nashandi, commissioner of inland revenue in the finance ministry Justus Mwafongwe and chairperson of the Namibia Institute of Pathology's board Diina Shuuluka also attended the school.

"The Gabriel Taapopi SSS is indeed a school of excellence, with its 'products' holding prominent positions both in Government and the private sector," said deputy finance minister Natangwe Ithete at the event.

He added that Gabriel Taapopi was managed with excellence, determination, hard work and courage for the past 30 years, resulting in excellent performances by Grade 10 and Grade 12 learners.

Last year, at Grade 12 ordinary level, it was ranked number one in the Oshana region and fifth nationally. It was also ranked second in the Grade 10 examinations at the regional level, and ninth nationally.

The Gabriel Taapopi Senior Secondary School is a government school, and Sakaria Eelu has been serving as its principal since 2006.

- Nampa