21 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: As Internal Polls Confirm His Personal Popularity, Emboldened Ramaphosa Moves to Outflank Plotters' Cabal

analysis By Ferial Haffajee

Daily Maverick spoke to officials close to President Cyril Ramaphosa and found out why he is not losing sleep over his opponents' plans.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has come out guns blazing against growing evidence of a nascent plot against him because he does not fear it, say three officials close to him in government and in the governing party.

This week, Ramaphosa took a political knife to his adversaries when he used the Cosatu congress to tell them to plot against poverty rather than against him.

Internal ANC polls show that Ramaphosa's personal popularity is at 72%, while his elevation to ANC President has lifted the party's support to 60%, according to an official who spoke to Daily Maverick on condition of anonymity.

An Ipsos poll out earlier in 2018 shows the ANC at 60% while Ramaphosa's personal popularity is even higher. In 2017, when revelations of State Capture were at their hottest, the ANC support in polls tipped below 50%, a...

South Africa

