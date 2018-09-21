South Africa: Grace Picks Schwartzel As World Cup of Golf Partner

Australian duo Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith will face a field that includes the defending champions, major championship winners and leading players from previous Presidents and Ryder Cups at the 2018 ISPS HANDA Melbourne World Cup of Golf, with each country's leading player having selected his partner for the unique team format.

England's Ian Poulter was among the notables selected and will make his sixth appearance in the World Cup competition after being tabbed by fellow countryman Tyrrell Hatton .

South Africa's Branden Grace selected fellow Presidents Cup veteran and 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel as his partner.

Grace and Schwartzel, who are both making their second starts in the World Cup of Golf, have combined for seven Presidents Cup appearances.

Two-time PGA TOUR winner Kyle Stanley and seven-time PGA Tour champion and member of the victorious 2011 World Cup of Golf team Matt Kuchar will provide strong competition for one of golf's oldest team trophies.

Kuchar will add a plethora of team experience to the field in Melbourne, having represented the United States in the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup four times apiece, as well as two World Cup of Golf appearances.

At the 2018 Ryder Cup, Kuchar will look to aid in his team's success as a vice-captain to Jim Furyk.

Following a four-stroke triumph at Kingston Heath in the 2016 ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf, the winning duo from Denmark will return to Melbourne to defend their title, with Thorbjørn Olesen selecting 2016 partner Soren Kjeldsen .

The victory was Denmark's first win in the World Cup of Golf, topping their previous best finish - a runner up in 2001 by Thomas Bjørn and Soren Hansen.

With the win, a European country collected its seventh victory in the last nine editions of the World Cup of Golf.

The 2018 ISPS HANDA Melbourne World Cup of Golf will be contested at The Metropolitan Golf Club in Melbourne from November 22-25, 2018.

The 59th staging of the event will see the 56-player field vie for the largest prize-money purse in Australian golf, with $7 million on offer.

Sport24