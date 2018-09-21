21 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Grace Picks Schwartzel As World Cup of Golf Partner

Tagged:

Related Topics

Australian duo Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith will face a field that includes the defending champions, major championship winners and leading players from previous Presidents and Ryder Cups at the 2018 ISPS HANDA Melbourne World Cup of Golf, with each country's leading player having selected his partner for the unique team format.

England's Ian Poulter was among the notables selected and will make his sixth appearance in the World Cup competition after being tabbed by fellow countryman Tyrrell Hatton .

South Africa's Branden Grace selected fellow Presidents Cup veteran and 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel as his partner.

Grace and Schwartzel, who are both making their second starts in the World Cup of Golf, have combined for seven Presidents Cup appearances.

Two-time PGA TOUR winner Kyle Stanley and seven-time PGA Tour champion and member of the victorious 2011 World Cup of Golf team Matt Kuchar will provide strong competition for one of golf's oldest team trophies.

Kuchar will add a plethora of team experience to the field in Melbourne, having represented the United States in the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup four times apiece, as well as two World Cup of Golf appearances.

At the 2018 Ryder Cup, Kuchar will look to aid in his team's success as a vice-captain to Jim Furyk.

Following a four-stroke triumph at Kingston Heath in the 2016 ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf, the winning duo from Denmark will return to Melbourne to defend their title, with Thorbjørn Olesen selecting 2016 partner Soren Kjeldsen .

The victory was Denmark's first win in the World Cup of Golf, topping their previous best finish - a runner up in 2001 by Thomas Bjørn and Soren Hansen.

With the win, a European country collected its seventh victory in the last nine editions of the World Cup of Golf.

The 2018 ISPS HANDA Melbourne World Cup of Golf will be contested at The Metropolitan Golf Club in Melbourne from November 22-25, 2018.

The 59th staging of the event will see the 56-player field vie for the largest prize-money purse in Australian golf, with $7 million on offer.

Sport24

South Africa

Ramaphosa Unveils $3.5 Billion Stimulus for Recession-Hit Economy

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who inherited a contracting economy from his scandal-ridden predecessor, today announced an… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.