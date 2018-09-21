21 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Joburg's Mashaba Delivers Title Deeds to Residents of Soweto

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Bheki C. Simelane

October 2006. Gauteng. South African estate agent Desmond Ngwenya (30) sells houses and properties in Soweto.

Hundreds of Soweto residents received title deeds to their homes from the City of Johannesburg on Thursday. For some it was a bittersweet moment, for others the wait continues.

Millicent Maphanga-Mazibuko, a 67-year-old pensioner from Rockville, can finally call the home she grew up in her own, 31 years after the death of her father and 46 years after her mother died.

Maphanga-Mazibuko was among the first residents who received the title deeds to their homes from the City of Johannesburg on Thursday.

Tears trickled down the pensioner's cheeks as she recalled how long she had waited.

The title deed was for a house in Zola, Soweto, which had been owned by her late parents. Maphanga's mother died on 11 March 1972, while the pensioner's father died on 16 May 1987.

"I'm elated," Maphanga-Mazibuko said.

"Even when I pass away I can leave this title deed for generations to come. I'm excited."

Hundreds of people who received their title deeds on Thursday could not contain their excitement.

Many people, especially the elderly, were certain that their names would be called as beneficiaries, and among...

South Africa

Zimbabwean Teachers in Unpaid for Months

Some Zimbabwean teachers in the Western Cape have gone unpaid for as long as nine months because Home Affairs is… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.