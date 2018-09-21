South Africa: Joburg's Mashaba Delivers Title Deeds to Residents of Soweto

analysis

October 2006. Gauteng. South African estate agent Desmond Ngwenya (30) sells houses and properties in Soweto.

Hundreds of Soweto residents received title deeds to their homes from the City of Johannesburg on Thursday. For some it was a bittersweet moment, for others the wait continues.

Millicent Maphanga-Mazibuko, a 67-year-old pensioner from Rockville, can finally call the home she grew up in her own, 31 years after the death of her father and 46 years after her mother died.

Maphanga-Mazibuko was among the first residents who received the title deeds to their homes from the City of Johannesburg on Thursday.

Tears trickled down the pensioner's cheeks as she recalled how long she had waited.

The title deed was for a house in Zola, Soweto, which had been owned by her late parents. Maphanga's mother died on 11 March 1972, while the pensioner's father died on 16 May 1987.

"I'm elated," Maphanga-Mazibuko said.

"Even when I pass away I can leave this title deed for generations to come. I'm excited."

Hundreds of people who received their title deeds on Thursday could not contain their excitement.

Many people, especially the elderly, were certain that their names would be called as beneficiaries, and among...