South Africa: Zuma's Lawyers Argue Their Client's Victimhood in Court Once Again, This Time Over His Own Legal Costs

analysis

South Africa's greatest gift to lawyers, former president Jacob Zuma, is the applicant in yet another court matter this week. On Thursday, Zuma won the right for his lawyers to argue that he should be allowed to appeal the 2017 ruling ordering him to pay the legal costs of challenging the recommendations contained in former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report. The Zuma portrayed by his lawyers in court remains a perpetual victim.

Was the High Court correct to find that former president Jacob Zuma was "reckless" when he launched a legal challenge against former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report? That judgment, delivered in December 2017, found that Zuma should be personally liable for paying the R10-million legal costs associated with his challenge.

This is the issue that the North Gauteng High Court is considering this week, in proceedings that started on Thursday.

The first victory of the day went to Team Zuma, after Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo granted the former president's lawyers the right to argue...