The Constitutional Court ruling on the private use of dagga is likely to impact on the performance record of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). This ruling has immediate effect which means the state is now barred from arresting or convicting anyone for mere possession of dagga in circumstances which suggest private use. How will this impact on the number of convictions? More importantly, could it herald a much-needed change of focus?

Although the NPA does not report on convictions by crime type, the SAPS has reported on convictions in relation to what it calls "serious crimes" charges since 2006/7. Comparing 2006/7 to 2016/17 SAPS data shows that only three serious crime types have increased in number of convictions.

The largest increase in convictions has been in drug-related convictions.

Over 20 years drug-related convictions have increased by 565% to 152 074 convictions. Drug-related convictions numbered only 65,948 in 2006/7 and only 22,864 in 1996/7, according to data obtained from SAPS...