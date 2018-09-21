20 September 2018

Liberia: Weah Invites FBI to Probe Missing Billion, Cash Inflows

President George Weah is reported to have asked the FBI in the U.S. to investigate claims of missing banknotes.

The Liberian government has requested the assistance of the United States Treasury Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the International Monetary Fund to help probe the inflow of money into the country since 2016.

"The government notes that the investigation is for the purpose of adequately accounting for all flows of money printed and brought into the country between 2016 and 2018," Justice Minister Frank Musah Dean said.

"The findings of the investigation will be critical to the formulation and implementation of a credible and robust monetary and microeconomic policy in the years ahead."

Documents New Democrat has seen show the total of eight containers containing printed banknotes were shipped into the country via the Free Port of Monrovia between 2016 and 2018. The number could increase as investigators continue to review and analyze shipment records.

About five 20-foot containers containing printed banknotes were ordered and arrived in the country in the closing three months of the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf-led administration with more arriving towards March 2018, shipping records have revealed. An estimated US$100million or $16billion cannot be accounted for according to Liberian authorities.

