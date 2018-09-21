20 September 2018

Liberia: Weeks, Sirleaf 'Barred' From Traveling

The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Information has barred former Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), Milton Weeks from traveling abroad in the wake of investigation into the 'missing' billions of Liberian banknotes.

In a circular issued Tuesday, the government advised what it described as "Persons of Interest" who are required to assist with the ongoing investigation into circumstances surrounding the importation of the Liberian dollar banknotes between November 2017 and August 2018, not to leave Liberia.

Declaring that the administration is taking the matter seriously because of its national security implications, the administration has put all ports of entry and exit on alert including land borders, air and seaports, suggesting that several officials including the former governor of the Central Bank of Liberia could be prevented from traveling until the investigation is completed.

Those on the circular include Milton Weeks, Charles Sirleaf, George Abi Jaoudi, Richard Walker, Mariea E. G. Toe, Musulyn R. B. Jackson, Ophelia Nyenpan, Oldada Deshield, Prince Bull, J. Barquolleh Gabriel, Thedosia B. Jreh, Zinnah Davison, Solomon Jaykpah, Kollie Ballah and Andrew Pabai.

On Tuesday, Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe disclosed that Weeks is 'under' investigation in connection to the money.

Minister Nagbe said the former governor and others at the bank have been spoken to regarding the 'missing' money.

He also disclosed that Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel Tweah has also been spoken to relative to the money.

Minister Nagbe said the investigating team is speaking with several other persons as well. The Information Minister said the government is determined to establish facts surrounding the money.

He explained that those who are being investigated or spoken with are cooperating with the investigating team.

Minister Nagbe said there will be no sacred cow in this investigation, as anyone found culpable will be prosecuted.

The Information Minister clarified that government has not said billions of Liberian banknotes were missing, noting that only the investigation will determine same.

He admitted that huge quantity of Liberian banknotes was brought into the country between November 2017 and August 2018 through the Roberts International Airport and the Freeport of Monrovia.

However, he said President George Manneh Weah was never in the know of the money being brought into the country, something he said, is very strange.

