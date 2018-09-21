Liberia - 'Missing Billion Is Security Threat' - House's Security Committee

Monrovia — The Chair on National Security of the House of Representatives has alarmed over the mysterious disappearance of LD$16 billion, comparing the situation to a national security threat.

Representative Alfred Koiwood told FrontPage Africa Thursday in Monrovia that the disappearance of such huge sum of money intended for national development speaks volume about the need to strengthen Liberia's security.

While he fears that anything terrible could happen without the knowledge of security in the country, Representative Koiwood noted that it time that government takes serious measures against acts that would undermine the growth and development of Liberia.

He wants those link to the "missing containers and bags of money" to be placed under house arrest until further investigation is concluded by the state.

"I consider it to be a landmark case confronting government and it's of concern to the people of this country and should not be taken for a joke," Representative Koiwood said.

"There are several individuals who have been appointed to carry out this investigation but as Chair on National Security at the House of Representatives, I deem it necessary that those linked to the missing container be placed under house arrest, pending investigation."

This, according to him, would be a deterrent for individuals who might intend to get involved with dubious acts that will bring the Weah administration to disrepute.

Representative Koiwood also wants officials from the CBL, Free Port of Monrovia, Customer Brooker officer and officers that escorted the missing container to be under the watch of national security while the investigation is ongoing, adding that these are capable of escaping the country, due to venerability of its border points.

"We have borders points that are absolutely venerable and any of these individuals can leave from this country without any trace, so I believe that these fifteen persons need to be placed under house arrest so that they cannot leave unceremoniously from this country," the Gbarpolu County lawmaker said.

"I believe this action will be in the interest of Liberians because we are talking about money."

The Gbarpolu County Representative further noted that the matter is an organized crime and also involves insiders, adding that investigation might be difficult because it consists of insiders who might want to prevent themselves from being booked.

Meanwhile, Representative Koiwood wants the investigators to consider how the printing of banknotes was done and under whose authorization before coming out with a conclusion.