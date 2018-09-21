21 September 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Zahera Tells Players to Keep Tactical Discipline

By Benjamin Ben

YOUNG Africans Head Coach, Mwinyi Zahera said lack of concentration among his players cost the team dearly and has since urged them to change.

Yanga registered a narrow 1-0 victory over Coastal Union on Wednesday night at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam to continue their 100 per cent start of the Mainland Premier League campaign, which has enabled them to collect maximum nine points from three matches.

After a tetchy start to the game, Yanga got the winner in the 21st minute of the match courtesy of target man Heritier Makambo, who received a nice, timely and unselfish through pass from midfield maestro, Ibrahim Ajib and the former made no mistake by simply pumping the ball into the net.

It was another good day for Ajib, the former Simba SC playmaker, who has proved to be vital asset for his club especially at the midfield department from where he operates and his experience of the game is being witnessed in critical moments of the game.

However, despite one-goal down, Coastal Union revealed that they were not a side to be written off early as their rhythm never changed throughout the hot clash. Whenever in possession of the ball, they looked likely to inflict the first pain of the season to Yanga but most of their attempts were off target.

Midway into the second half, Makambo was stretched off the pitch and replaced by Amis Tambwe in the 65th minute after picking up a leg injury, which later seemed not damaging as he was able to walk alone to the technical bench.

"The problem we have at the moment in the squad is that my players lack concentration especially after scoring... we tend to relax without knowing that the game is far from over," Zahera said.

He then called upon his charges to start maintaining game discipline throughout the match and that they should stop making silly mistakes.

Adding, Zahera singled out his midfielder Papy Tshishimbi as the player who lacks tactical discipline since he ran a lot during the match, thereby rendering himself to fatigue.

"You see him (Tshishimbi) everywhere on the pitch and sometimes he tries to make a lot of dribbles like he is a striker. Have you ever seen Ngolo Kante overloading himself in a match? When he (Kante) gets the ball, he plays it simple and to the right man without keeping it for long time," he said.

However, Zahera showered his praises on Ajib by calling him a changed man, who is able to provide passes as well as scoring goals.

On his part, Coastal Union Coach, Juma Mgunda said every match they play is an opportunity for them to learn new things of which he said will help the team much as the league unfolds.

"To say the truth, this season is very difficult but we will be doing our level best to post good results for our benefit.

He added that the popular Bongo Flava artistes Ali Kiba will soon be deployed in the games.

