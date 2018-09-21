Tanzania: Simba Taste Mbao Wrath

MAINLAND Premier League title holders, Simba yesterday were inflicted with a first defeat of the season, losing 1-0 to Mbao FC at the CCM - Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

Said Hamis first half strike from a spot kick condemned Simba to their second league defeat in 34 matches.

The last time Simba lost a league match was on May 20th this year, when they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Kagera Sugar in their final match of the previous season at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The victory saw Mbao leapfrogging Yanga at the summit of the league table after accumulating ten points from five matches, while Simba remain fourth on the log on seven points. It also means that Mbao have killed win-less jinx against Simba since they were promoted to the top division two seasons ago.

In the packed venue, hosts Mbao put ten defenders in the box, with number of players not putting a foot outside the box to frustrate Simba in entire 90 minutes of the game. And, whenever they pushed forward they were a really threat to Simba defenders, especially, striker Pastory Athanas, who stretched defenders to the limit.

The game did not take a while to heat up, and in the space of a few minutes, one brilliant play on each side got things going.

Simba started on a front foot, searching for an early opener, and just four minutes into the game, a strong penalty should was ignored by referee Deonisia Rukyaa. A ball inside the box by Shomari Kapombe came off a defender's hand.

Then, second later, skipper John Bocco's header from Mohammed Hussein cross sailed inches wide. Simba forced three corner kicks in five minutes but failed to make the most from the chances as Mbao had put numbers in the box.

In the 17th minute, Simba survived a scare, Mohamed Ibrahim found himself in trouble in Simba's own half and his stray pass was latched by Rajesh Kotecha and set up Suleiman Hussein on the right and his 40 metres screamer forced keeper Aishi Manula into a full stretch to parry his shot away.

In the 22nd minute, Athanas outpaced central defenders but his shot was well gathered by Manula and a minute later 'Mo' Ibrahim's diagonal grass cutter sailed wide.

Referee Rukyaa pointed to the spot in the 27th minute. A poor clearance from Kapombe gifted Mbao possession on the edge of the Simba area. Athanas got on his bike, motoring to the byline past the hapless goalkeeper, Manula and when he attempted to pull the ball away from him, the goalkeeper hooked the striker. Hamis stepped up and sent keeper the wrong way.

In the 32nd Shiza Kichuya's goal bound shot came off a defender to a fruitless corner kick as Simba piled pressure, missing chance after chance.

A minute before the interval, Kichuya's set piece was flicked by Cletus Chama, but the Zambian midfielder failed to find the target. As the game rolled into the break the best side was behind.

In the second stanza, Simba started with a sense of urgency, calling in striker Meddie Kagere for 'Mo' Ibrahim and in the 61st minute, Emmanuel Okwi's set piece was brilliantly turned off the post by keeper Hashim Musa. Six minutes later, Kagere almost pulled level but failed to clutch home Bocco's flicked header.

With time running out, Simba Head Coach, Patrick Aussems introduced Rashid Juma for Kichuya and in the 75th minute Kagere took a sharp turn after being set by impressive Mohamed Hussein inside the box but his shot was timely blocked by defender.