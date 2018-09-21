Tanzania: Relocation of Dar es Salaam Bus Terminal to Kick Off Soon

CONSTRUCTION of the long awaited upcountry bus terminal at Mbezi Luis suburb will commence in the near future as the Dar es Salaam City Council is currently finalising the process of securing a contractor to execute the project.

The construction of the ultra- modern bus terminal at a cost of more than 50bn/- will see upcountry buses currently using the Ubungo Bus Terminal being relocated to the new facility.

Dar es Salaam City Mayor, Isaya Mwita told the 'Daily News' yesterday that the process to secure the contractor was at an advanced stage and they expect to lay the foundation stone between next month and November to mark the beginning of the construction work.

"We have secured funds for the project and we are currently finalising the process of getting the contractor to do the work... we expect the building of the bus terminal to commence between October and November this year," Mr Mwita said.

He explained that preparations for the project has taken too long because it involved various procedures, among them compensation of people who will be affected by the project.

"We have finished compensating them, and the area is now open for implementing the project," he said.

He noted that upon completion, people will have access to multiple services and they will not need to move far to get them.

Mr Mwita, however noted that the project will be implemented by the DCC and not in partnership as it was reported earlier. He observed that his office was currently focusing on the construction of the Mbezi Luis bus terminal due to financial constraints.

In 2013, the late Mayor of Dar es Salaam City , Didas Masaburi announced plans to relocate upcountry buses using Ubungo Bus Terminal to pave way for the implementation of the Dar Rapid Transit project.

Under the plan, Mbezi Luis Bus Terminal was earmarked to serve the Lake zone regions while other terminals for upcountry buses were planned to be built at Boko area to accommodate buses from Arusha, Tanga, Kilimanjaro and Manyara while another terminal to be constructed at Kongowe in Mbagala to be used by buses from Mtwara, Lindi and other Southern regions.

Last year, Deputy Minister in the President's Office, (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Suleiman Jaffo told the Parliament that preparations for the envisaged project were at advanced stage.

He said the government was finalising some necessary protocols so as to undertake the project more professionally.