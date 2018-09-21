Tanzania: Mengi Throws His Weight On Serengeti Boys

PATRON of the national Under-17 football team, Serengeti Boys, Reginald Mengi has asked football stakeholders countrywide to support the team to prepare effectively for the 2019 African Youth Championship (AYC) finals in Dar es Salaam.

Tanzania will for the first time host AYC next year where a total of eight teams from different parts of the continent will battle it up for the championship.

The country's envoy Serengeti Boys already qualified into the competition on virtue of the hosting team.

And, the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) recently named Chairman of the IPP Group of Companies as Patron of the team.

Addressing a press conference in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Mengi said he is honoured to be picked patron of the team and will work closely with all stakeholders to make sure that the team attain success.

"I'm happy to be the Patron of Serengeti Boys, I will make sure I use this opportunity to work closely with other football stakeholders to inspire the boys go places," he said.

He believes that the boys are talented and have ability to perform wonders in the coming finals and lift the title, which will also earn them a ticket to compete in the U-17 FIFA World Cup.

"We will not only focus on winning the title next year and qualify for the World stage but we will also make sure that Serengeti Boys is becoming a factory of producing competent and talented footballers for the future national senior team," he said.

Mengi vows to make sure that the players get five star treatments to keep them fit and ready for the challenge ahead.

Speaking at the same occasion, TFF president, Wallace Karia said Mengi has been one of the major stakeholders who is supporting the youth football and is a big fan of Serengeti Boys.

He said the TFF believe that Mengi will inspire the team ahead of the 2019 AYC finals. Karia said their main target is to propel the team to play in FIFA U-17 World Cup next year in Peru.

Serengeti Boys Head Coach Oscar Milambo also said their main target is to propel the team to play in FIFA U-17 World Cup.

During the Zonal Qualifiers held last month in Dar es Salaam in which Serengeti Boys used as rehearsal for next year's event, coach Milambo said guiding Serengeti Boys to play in the FIFA U-17 World Cup is their number one priority.

He said the Zonal Qualifiers helped his charges a lot to address the challenges which are emerging game after game.