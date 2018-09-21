Tanzania: UBA Launches Mobile App to Ease Banking Transactions

United Bank for Africa (UBA) today has launched a chat bank 'Leo' on the WhatsApp platform to ease banking transactions.

With Leo on WhatsApp, customers who are users and lovers of the app can perform basic banking services including checking their balances on the go, transferring funds, paying bills, among other services.

UBA Executive Director, East and Southern Africa, Mr Emeke E. Iweriebor said customers could use their Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp applications to conduct banking transactions on their mobile devices.

He said the bank's decision is backed by the data that has shown that since Leo was launched in UBA group in January 2018, it has had 35 million conversations with customers and carried out over 500,000 financial transactions for more than 300,000 users.

"Facebook and WhatsApp are primary platforms of communication for not only Tanzanians but for people all over the world. UBA has decided to leverage on its financial services into the Facebook and WhatsApp messaging platform to align banking experience with customers' lifestyles in an unprecedented manner," said Emeke.