Rwanda: Kigali Convention Centre Wins Best Architectural Design Award

Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Centre, Kigali, has received a continental award in Best Architectural Design and Best Hotel Development category.

This was during this year's Africa Property Investment Summit held this week at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

The iconic Kigali Convention Centre (KCC) is the premium events venue in Rwanda since its opening in 2016 and a hugely popular MICE destination in Africa.

MICE which stands for Meetings Incentives, Conferences and Events, is a strategy adopted by Rwanda to not only boost the country's economic potential through the tourism industry, but also strengthen public-private sector partnerships in the industry.

Spanning over 80,000 sqm, the Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Centre, Kigali features exclusive hospitality facilities with functional technology and clear reference to the culture and traditions of Africa.

"With a net floor area of 32,200 square metres, the Convention Centre, can host more than 5,000 delegates at a time and contains facilities for business, leisure and events. The multifaceted design reflects a true Rwandan homestead," reads a statement from Radisson Blu.

The dome shape auditorium, reproduces a hut in the King's Palace and boasts a capacity of 2600 guests, whereas, the 291-rooms, Radisson Blu Hotel, architectural façade replicates a traditional and colourful weaved basket.

Despite this nod to the past, the centre also boasts cutting-edge technology, high speed internet, and audio-visual equipment's expected of a world class facility.

Reacting to the development, Denis Dernault, the General Manager of the complex said this was an honour to be recognized for this major achievement.

"And I would like to thank investors, partners and other supporters of this landmark for their exceptional contribution and teamwork on the project."