21 September 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Head of State Creates Office to Deal With New Airport

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, has approved the creation of the Operational Office for the Opening and Certification of the New International Airport of Luanda (GONAIL), which is to function under the guidance and responsibility of the Transports minister.

According to a press note from the Head of State's Civil Office, GONAIL must have into consideration the political strategy of the Executive turned to the restructuration of the country's air navigation sector.

This office is tasked with preparing the conditions for the opening and certification of the new International Airport of Luanda, defining and proposing the model of granting the use of infrastructures in the area, drafting and implementing the model to explore the commercial spaces at the airport.

GONAIL can also propose measures of regulation and supervision of airport services, training of specialised staff, define the type of auxiliary services and civil aviation security, among other responsibilities.

