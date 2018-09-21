South Africa: SA Rugby Extends Condolences After Death of Club Player

SA Rugby President Mark Alexander on Friday has extended condolences to the family of Kyle Barnes , a first team player for Goodwood Rugby Club in Cape Town, who passed away on Thursday.

Barnes, 31, was on life support at a Somerset West hospital following a head injury sustained in a match against Strand last weekend.

His family decided to switch off the life support after he was declared brain dead.

"It is a tragic day when a player loses his life due to a rugby injury and we want to extend our condolences to the family and friends of Kyle Barnes," said Alexander.

"We would also like to extend condolences to the Goodwood Rugby Club, his team-mates and their opponents on the day, Strand Rugby Club, as this incident affected all involved. May his soul rest in peace."

Barnes, 31, was left on life support following a freakish head and neck injury after being hit in a nasty tackle last Saturday.

He was immediately taken to hospital following the incident and was operated on in an attempt to alleviate the pressure on his brain.

Goodwood Rugby Club chairperson, Johann Vorster, confirmed the news to Sport24 on Friday.

"The club is incredibly saddened by this tragic event and our condolences are with the family," Vorster said.

"He was a great guy, a gentleman and example to others. He will forever be in our memory."

Barnes leaves behind twins - a son and a daughter - who turned eight on the day of their father's passing.

Sport24

