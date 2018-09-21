21 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Ramaphosa Steps Up to Economic Realities With R50bn Package

analysis By Greg Nicolson

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced an economic stimulus package centred around re-prioritising R50-billion from the budget and establishing an infrastructure fund which will see government contribute over R400-billion over the medium-term. The President is finally making his economic mark.

Speaking at the Union Buildings on Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an economic stimulus package to pull the country out of recession and reverse the trend of increasing unemployment.

The wide-ranging plan was approved by Cabinet this week and includes policy and spending reforms. It centres on shifting R50-billion in the current budget from non-performing projects to areas that can boost the economy and provide jobs and establishing an infrastructure fund to boost labour-intensive investment.

"For several years our economy has not grown at the pace needed to create enough jobs or lift our people out of poverty," said Ramaphosa.

"Public finances have been constrained, limiting the ability of government to expand its investment in economic and social development," he added, also citing global factors such as the rising oil price, turn away from emerging markets, and damaged trade relations between the United States...

