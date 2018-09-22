Tanzania: PM Cuts Short Dodoma Tour, Heads to Ukerewe

The Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, yesterday cut short his official tour of Dodoma Region and rushed to Ukerewe District of Mwanza Region, to assess the situation and console families and relatives of victims of the capsized MV Nyerere.

Speaking at Ukara Island, the Premier consoled families and relatives of the victims of the capsized ferry and commended the rescue team and villagers who have been taking part in the exercise.

He also informed them on measures taken by the government including formation of a special committee to probe the actual cause of the accident. As of 19.02 pm yesterday, the Premier confirmed that the death toll had reached 136 and 72 bodies had been identified.

The PM, who was on a seven-day tour of Dodoma Region announced yesterday that he postponed the tour shortly after addressing a public rally at Chandam Village in Kondoa District.

"I am forced to suspend my tour in order to go and con sole our fellows who are now mourning the loss of their relatives in an accident that occurred yesterday (Thursday)," he said.

Before postponing the tour meant for inspecting the progress of government development projects in the district, the PM toured Itolwa, Mpango and Chandama villages, where he addressed wananchi on government's plans on the implementation of management of the development projects in the district.

Among matters the PM addressed villagers, he hinted on government plans to establish new water projects in the district set to cost 5.6bn/- and reconstruction of a 10.3-kilometre road at 833m/-. Meanwhile, Former Marine Captain Ibrahim Bendera expressed the need for the review of safety regulations for ferries and vessels towards ensuring safety of passengers.

Captain Bendera who was commenting on the MV Nyerere tragedy said the review of the laws, including the Ferry Act, will ensure safety of the vessels."It is early to comment on what transpired (MV Nyerere accident) but what I see best is the review of the Ferry Act, to ensure safety of the ferries or vessels," he said.

On the other hand, Rev John Kamoyo from TCC Church expressed the need for authorities concerned over the MV Nyerere tragedy to take measures that would ensure those who led to the occurrence of the accident are held accountable.

"My perspective is that the accident occurred due to negligence that must have been caused by one or more people responsible with the MV Nyerere and the first and foremost measure is to ensure they are held responsible," he said, adding that the nation has lost a lot of people including needed human resources and should not leave those who caused it to go unpunished.