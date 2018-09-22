Zimbabwe: Mohadi Relives White City Bombing Horror

Acting President Kembo Mohadi yesterday described the bombing incident at White City Stadium in Bulawayo on June 23, as an unfortunate and horrific occupational hazard.

President Mnangagwa escaped the attack unharmed, but two people died while 49 others including Vice President Mohadi, Zanu-PF chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's wife Mrs Marry Chiwenga, the ruling party's national political commissar, Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje (Retired) and Zanu-PF Women's League secretary Mabel Chinomona were injured.

Cde Mohadi, who sustained a leg injury, said it was very unfortunate that one of his aides, Cde Nelson Dube, was killed after taking most of the "fire" while protecting him.

He was speaking during an interview following the launch of the Small Grains Programme, which falls under the Presidential Inputs Support Scheme, at Lutumba Business Centre in Beitbridge East Constituency.

"What can I say, that's an occupational hazard. When you are at work you should expect to be injured. Who did it, I don't know, you will note that we don't have friends all over," he said.

"It was uncalled for and what doesn't leave my mind is that my assistant who was on my left took the whole blow for me and he died.

"After I got injured I was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, from there I was whisked to Harare and taken to Manyame Military Hospital because of the security nature of the bombardment. They picked up certain complications and I had to be taken to South Africa for further medical attention. I am recovering well and I can even kick you," he said.

The Acting President spent several weeks undergoing treatment in South Africa and could not attend the burial of his young brother, Steven, who was declared a liberation war hero. He was buried at their rural home in Mtetengwe area in July.

Investigations into the bombing are underway.