Tanzania: Magufuli Orders Arrest of Ferry Operators, Sumatra Officials

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli yesterday ordered the arrest and questioning of all officials involved in supervision and operation of the capsized ferry, including Sumatra officers in order to establish their role in the accident.

The government's decision was announced in Dodoma by Chief Secretary John Kijazi on Friday, September 21.

The President also ordered national flag to fly at half-mast for three consecutive days starting tomorrow to mourn the victims, according to Mr Kijazi.

