The Secretary-General Antonio Gutirezi has Extend his condolences to Tanzania government and the families of people who perished in a ferry disaster in Ukererewe in Lake Victoria on Thursday.

A statement released by UN Secretary General spokesperson Ms Stephane District Mr Gutirezi is saddened by reports that scores died, many others have been injured and dozens are missing, after a passenger ferry capsized on Lake Victoria, in Ukurewe district, in Mwanza, Tanzania, on 20 September.

The Secretary-General extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the Government and people of the United Republic of Tanzania and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

The United Nations expresses its solidarity with Tanzania during this difficult time and stands ready to support as required