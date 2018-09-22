Kenya: KRA Shuts Down Alcohol Plant in Kariobangi

Nairobi — The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has shut down a premise at Kariobangi in Nairobi on suspicion of operating illegally as an alcoholic drinks manufacturer.

KRA established that the premise, located at the heart of a residential area, has been manufacturing alcoholic products without an excise licence contrary to Section 15 of the Excise Duty Act of 2015 and Section 8 of Tax Procedures Act of 2015.

Acting on a tip off from members of the public, KRA enforcement officers visited the premise where they found an assortment of tools and bottles believed to be used in the manufacture of alcoholic products.

The officers found more than 18, 90-kilogramme sacks filled with empty alcohol bottles of 250 milliliters and 750 milliliters capacity. Also in the premise were several batches of alcoholic bottle labels, stickers, two electric water pumps, plastic tanks and two plastic bags packed with bottle lids. Sample stickers, labels and the two pumps were confiscated by KRA for further investigation.

The owner of the premise, who has since been summoned to KRA offices in Nairobi to assist with investigations, denied that the premise is involved in the production of alcoholic products.

According to the owner, the premise specialises in cleaning alcohol bottles for an alcoholic products manufacturer based in Baba Dogo. However, the assortment of items found at the premise pointed to possible production of alcoholic products. KRA has since sealed off the premise to pave way for further investigations.