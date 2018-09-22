Nigeria: Kwara's First Military Governor, Bamigboye, Dies at 78

Ilorin — The first military governor of Kwara State, Brigadier -General David Bamigboye, is dead. Bamigboye died yesterday at the age of 78.

The younger brother to the deceased, Col Theophilus Bamigboye( Rtd) confirmed the death of the former governor. He said the late governor died on Friday during a brief illness in Lagos.

Kwara State governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has condoled the family of the deceased and the entire Omu-Aran community in Irepodun local government area, over the demise of the septuagenarian.

In a statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Abdulwahab Oba, the governor received the news of the death of the General with rude shock and described it as a colossal loss to the entire state.

"The vacuum left by the demise of the former governor, particularly at this transition period," the governor said, "will be difficult to fill, considering his advice and wisdom."

The statement described the deceased as an embodiment of humility and one who feared God. He said the government and the entire people of the state will miss him for his selfless service to the state even as he will remain evergreen in the history of the state for his laudable achievements as first governor.

Ahmed prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and the family, Omu-Aran community, government and entire people of the state, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.