22 September 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kwara's First Military Governor, Bamigboye, Dies at 78

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Oladipo Magaji

Ilorin — The first military governor of Kwara State, Brigadier -General David Bamigboye, is dead. Bamigboye died yesterday at the age of 78.

The younger brother to the deceased, Col Theophilus Bamigboye( Rtd) confirmed the death of the former governor. He said the late governor died on Friday during a brief illness in Lagos.

Kwara State governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has condoled the family of the deceased and the entire Omu-Aran community in Irepodun local government area, over the demise of the septuagenarian.

In a statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Abdulwahab Oba, the governor received the news of the death of the General with rude shock and described it as a colossal loss to the entire state.

"The vacuum left by the demise of the former governor, particularly at this transition period," the governor said, "will be difficult to fill, considering his advice and wisdom."

The statement described the deceased as an embodiment of humility and one who feared God. He said the government and the entire people of the state will miss him for his selfless service to the state even as he will remain evergreen in the history of the state for his laudable achievements as first governor.

Ahmed prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and the family, Omu-Aran community, government and entire people of the state, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Nigeria

Your Presidency Stinks - Opposition Tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said that the revelation that the Minister of Communication, Adebayo… Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.