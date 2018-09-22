22 September 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: MDC - Govt Using Cholera Crisis to Brutalise Vendors

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Idah Mhetu

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has accused the government of taking advantage of the current cholera crisis to address to brutalize vendors in the in central Harare.

More than three dozen people have died from the cholera pandemic with reported cases reaching over 5,000 countrywide.

In Harare, police have been engaged in running battles with vendors for much of this week as the authorities try to force the traders off the streets.

However, in a statement Friday the MDC demanded that government should halts "the police brutality against vendors".

Party spokesman Jacob Mafume added that State interference in opposition-controlled local authorities disguised as cholera intervention must stop forthwith.

"The Zanu PF government's obsession and decision to evict vendors from the city centre is barbaric contemptuous and disrespectful," he said.

"It is not the solution to the problems bedevilling the city and the nation at large. "Government is simply using cholera as an excuse to victimise people in an attempt to achieve ill-conceived goals."

The MDC party said it is against the idea of "blaming the victims for every calamity that befalls" the country.

"To make matters worse, the apparatus deployed to enforce the Zanu PF decision are confiscating clothes and electronic gadgets from vendors, merchandise that cannot in any scientific way transmit cholera," said Mafume.

Vendors, he added, must be engaged and assisted to practice hygienic methods of conducting their business

"Burst sewer pipes in Glen View are the source of the current outbreak," said Mafume.

"It therefore must follow that the whole infrastructure of water and sanitation be overhauled and renewed."

Zimbabwe

9 Perish in South Africa Bus Crash

Nine Zimbabweans, among them a toddler, were killed yesterday when the bus they were travelling in was involved in an… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.