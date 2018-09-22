Kenya: Two Nigerians and Tanzanian Arrested Over Electronic Fraud

Police on Friday arrested three foreigners who have been linked to electronic fraud which has cost several local banks huge amounts of money.

The two Nigerians were identified as Adebowale Olunafewi and Uduebor Uche while third suspect, a Tanzanian, was identified as Omari Abby Kajuma

The suspects reportedly defrauded local banks and then had the money withdrawn outside Kenya, according to the police.

Police said the three will be arraigned in court on Monday to face electronic fraud charges.

During the arrest police recovered ATM cards, cheque books, laptops among other items.

FRAUDSTERS

They added that the operation to weed out more electronic fraudsters continues.

Last month police arrested nineteen Nigerian nationals in Umoja, Kasarani and Roysambu estates in Nairobi over suspected internet scam targeting Kenyan Facebook users.

The police and detectives involved in the swoop did not reveal how much money Kenyans have lost in the scam.

According to the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) the scam starts with a simple Facebook friend request.