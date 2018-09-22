Kenya: I Would Still Sell My Kidney for Kenyatta, Placard Waving Supporter Declares

A man whose photo waving a placard during last year's election campaigns went viral has declared that given a chance he would still sell his kidney for the sake of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mathew Nyaga, who spoke to Nairobi News on a day when the new taxes took effect following the presidential accent, also maintained that he would 'die' for President Kenyatta.

The boda boda rider said despite the high cost of living he is confident the President will guard the taxes from looters.

Nyaga said although he was disappointed by the manner in which the MPs ignored Wanjiku's cry not to pass the legislation, he has accepted to part with more tax.

"Life has become expensive since the elections but I have no regrets for electing President Kenyatta. Let us give him time to deliver his Big Four agenda," he said.

NO REGRETS

Nyaga, whose campaign placard read that he was selling his kidney to campaign for President Kenyatta, said he would sell everything for the President.

"I voted for him during the main and the repeat election and even today I would still vote him again. The hiked fuel prices have reduced my daily earnings because customers won't pay more for boda boda but all in all I'm confident the President will change Kenya," he said.

However, Nyaga, who was a voter at Riabai Primary School in Kiambaa constituency, says he was disappointed that the Finance Bill sailed through Parliament.

"The President wanted them (MPs) to vote yes but as Wanjiku we did not want extra taxes and since we all saw there was no voting that took place in parliament, let us just allow the President to work on his agenda," he said.

The boda boda rider says he is ready for tough times and has no regrets whatsoever.