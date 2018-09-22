Uganda Wins World University Netball Title

Hosts Uganda are the 2018 FISU World University Netball champions after stopping giants South Africa in the final on Friday night.

Cheered on by the chief guest and Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda and State minister for Sports, Charles Bakkabulindi among others, the Ugandan team won 44-43 in a hotly contested final played at the incomplete Makerere University indoor arena.

After winning all their games in the round-robin games played between the seven teams, Uganda and South Africa tied 42-42 earlier in the day to set-up an explosive the final.

The two teams tied 10-10 after the first quarter before South Africa took the lead 25-12 at half time. The defending champions returned very determined to increase their lead 33-30 in the third quarter. But the determined Ugandan team led by Mary Nuba and Irene Eyaru showed some good defensive work and fought back strongly to win the fourth quarter 44-43.

It was all celebrations after the final whistle at the arena as the South African player looked on in disbelief. The championship which started on Monday attracted USA, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Kenya, South Africa and hosts Uganda. Other teams Jamaica, Namibia, Botswana and Australia pulled out of the Championship.

The inaugural event held in Cape Town, South Africa in 2012 was won by England, while South Africa became champions in 2016 when the event was held in Miami, USA.