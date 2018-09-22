Tanzania: Death Toll in Lake Victoria Tragedy Reaches 196

Photo: The Citizen

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa at the accident scene.

Dar es Salaam — The number of people who died in the Lake Victoria MV Nyerere ferry disaster has reached 196.

According to the state broadcaster (TBC) 60 bodies were recovered on Saturday, September 22 morning.

As of Friday evening a total of 136 bodies had been recovered, according to the Minister of Transport, Communications, Works, Isaack Kamwelwe.

The ferry, travelling between the Ukara and Bugolora Islets capsized on Thursday afternoon about 50 metres from the berth as it was about to dock.

The state broadcaster, quoting Mr Kamwelwe said the rescue operation is still under way to recover more bodies. Ukerewe District Commissioner Cornel Maghembe told The Citizen on Thursday that the water vessel was overloaded with cargo and passengers.

According to him, the ferry has a capacity of carrying only 100 passengers and 25 tonnes of cargo but it had more than 400 people.