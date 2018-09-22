Kenya: Sonko Finally 'Fixes' Pumwani Maternity Hospital Mess By Renaming Facility After Himself

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has arrived at what he terms as a permanent solution to the crisis-hit Pumwani Maternity Hospital; a grand plan for the construction of a 10-storey 450 bed capacity facility named Sonko Pumwani Maternity Hospital.

On Friday Sonko announced that the ambitious project will be undertaken in partnership with Aga Khan University Hospital and Nairobi West Hospital to transform Pumwani Maternity Hospital.

Sonko said the new hospital complex, which will stand side by side with the old hospital, will compose of a paediatric ICU, an adult ICU, a HDU, staff quarters, laundry and all necessary facilities.

According to Sonko, the agreement will see Aga Khan Hospital provide additional Doctors, nurses and hospitals support staff for a period of 2 years at no cost.

GRAND PLAN

"The New Sonko Pumwani Hospital, whose contract will be signed on 25/9/2018 and ground breaking on 20/11/2018 is scheduled to be opened in the next two years and is expected to ease congestion at the old hospital. The Proposed Sonko Health facility shall cover a total area of 39,699m2 and a 450 beds capacity," Sonko said in a Facebook post.

He also listed some of the services that will be available at the new hospital complex, including surgeries, procedures, deliveries, immunization, inpatient beds, with 24 hrs emergency services and high end diagnostic services.

Sonko announcement of his grand plan for Pumwani Maternity Hospital comes in the wake of the storm generated by the discovery of 12 corpses of infants hidden in boxes when he made an unannounced visit to the hospital early this week.

In the wake of the shocking revelation, Sonko suspended several county health officials and top officers' in-charge of Pumwani Hospital accusing them of insubordination.

He would later in the week donate cooler boxes to the hospital which he said would be used as temporary storage facility for dead infants.