The wife of former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ICT Manager, the late Chris Msando, has been appointed as a member of the Export Processing Zones Authority board for three years.

Ms Eva Buyu is among key appointees as heads and board members of various parastatals announced in a gazette notice on Friday.

Ms Buyu's husband, Chris Msando, was found dead after going missing just days to last year's General Election. One year down the line, Msando's death is shrouded in mystery.

The latest appointments by President Uhuru Kenyatta prominently features politicians who were defeated in last year's General Election, former Senate Speaker Ekwee Ethuro will serve as the chairman of the Higher Education Loans Board for a period of five years.

The appointments will also see the comeback of former electoral agency chairperson Issack Hassan, who has been appointed as the chairperson of the Kenya Industrial Institute for three years.

BUZEKI'S APPOINTMENT

Former Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga has been appointed chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the National Environment Trust Fund for a period of three years.

Mr Zedekiah Bundotich - who lost the Uasin Gishu gubernatorial seat in the last poll to Jackson Mandago - has been appointed Sony Sugar Company board chairperson, with lawyer Mugambi Imanyara chairing the Kenya Industrial Estates board for three years

Former Law Society of Kenya vice chairperson Faith Waigwa has been appointed chairperson of the procurement administrative review board for three years.

Nasa CEO Norman - who failed to make it to the East African Legislative Assembly - has been appointed to serve in the board of Kenya Film Classification Board for three years.

Former Kitui Senator David Musila has been appointed chairman of the National Museums of Kenya board for three years.

GAZETTE NOTICE

Former Vihiga MP Yusuf Chanzu has been appointed by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich to serve as a member of the Board of Directors of the Consolidated Bank of Kenya for three years.

Former Wundanyi MP Thomas Mwadeghu has appointed to serve in the board of the unclaimed Financial Assets Authority for three years.

Former University of Nairobi student leader David Osiany has been appointed to serve in the board of Chemelil Sugar Company for a period of three years.

Mr Kisoi Munyao - who lost his seat in the last poll - has been appointed to serve in the Export Processing Zones Authority board for three years.

The appointments according to the gazette notice take effect from September 20.