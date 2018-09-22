Kenya/Ethiopia: Wanyama Returns to Harambee Stars Squad for Ethiopia Tie

Victor Wanyama is set to captain Kenya in the back-to-back 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures against Ethiopia next month.

The Tottenham midfielder missed Harambee Stars win over Ghana's Black Stars in Nairobi on September 7 owing to lack of fitness but has been named by coach Sebastian Migne for the crucial fixtures against Ethiopia's Walyas Antelopes.

These matches will be played in Bahidir on October 10 and in Nairobi some four days later.

Meanwhile, coach Migne has also dropped Zesco United's David 'Calabar' Owino who is injured and his teammate Jesse Were despite his recent rich vein of form in the Zambian league.

SUSPENSION

Maritzburg's Brian Mandela, who also missed the Ghana showdown owing to injury and suspension has, however, been recalled, but there is no space for Beijing Renhe's Ayub Timbe.

The forward is continuing his three-match suspension slapped on him by the Confederation of African Football for his conduct during the opening match of the campaign against Sierra Leone in Freetown.

Also recalled to the squad is Paul Were, formerly of AFC Leopards and Amazulu in South Africa, but who is now based in Kazakhstan.

Kenya requires four points from these two matches against Ethiopia to keep their qualification campaign on track.

Squad - Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi (Tusker), Farouk Shikalo (Bandari), Defenders: Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia), Jockins Atudo (Posta Rangers), Musa Mohammed (Nkana FC, Zambia), Brian Mandela (Maritzburg FC, South Africa), Aboud Omar (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), David Ochieng (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Erick Ouma (Vasalund, Sweden), Joseph Okumu (Real Monarchs, USA), Midfielders: Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia), Ismael Gonzales (Las Palmas, Spain), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur, England), Anthony Akumu (Zesco, Zambia), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Paul Were (FC Kaisar, Kazakhstan), Forwards: Piston Mutamba (Sofapaka), Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Eric Johanna (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Ovella Ochieng (Vasalund, Sweden)

Reserve Players: Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), Benard Ochieng (Vihiga United) Sosthenes Idah (Thika United), Duncan Otieno (AFC Leopards), Whyvonne Isuza (AFC Leopards), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare United), Allan Wanga (Kakamega Homeboyz)