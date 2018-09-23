Rwanda: City Constructs Model Village for Vulnerable Families

At least 132 vulnerable families and those from high risk zones in Nyarugenge district in Kigali sector will soon be resettled in aRwf 1 billion model village as part of the social housing project.

According to the mayor of Nyarugenge District, KayisimeNzaramba, activities are expected to be completed by the end of this year under a project dubbed; "Rwesero Social Housing Project".

80 per cent of the cost will be contributed by stakeholders under Joint Action Development Forum (JADF).

The first phase will immediately resettle 50 families who need urgent support.

"Families to be settled in the village are those who have no financial means at all for whom we have been renting houses and others who used to be accommodated by neighbors," she said.

She was speaking during Umuganda community work on Saturday where stakeholders involved in contributing to the model village construction were gathered.

It was part of JADF week in the district where it is also engaging the public in the master plan review and helping poor families by providing health insurance where Rwf15 millionwas provided for Mutuelle subscription.

The mayor said that besides families to be settled in the model village, 82 other families affected by disasters have been given plots and will seek materials to construct for themselves.

She noted that citizens are also contributing to the construction of the village through Umuganda.

"We will also introduce a poultry project in the village to help the families generate income but we urge them to work hard, create jobs so that they become self-reliant," she said.

She noted that infrastructure such as water supply and electricity are also being put in place adding that beneficiaries would soon start using cooking gas to reduce pressure on surrounding forests so as to avoid flooding and desertification.

"There is a health post and school nearby which they can use. We will also renovate and macadamize the road which will serve as a ring road that encircles the city so that passengers can reach the city centre without passing through existing gates," she said.

Officials say about 600 families need support since they are poor while others were affected by disasters which requires stakeholders' contributions.

Kigali City authorities are planning for the relocation of at least 13,000 households from high-risk zones as part of efforts to improve urban settlements, ensuring a resilient, clean and green city, but also to keep people safe from disasters.