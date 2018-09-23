22 September 2018

Nigeria: Former Miss World Becomes a Mother

By Oyinloluwa Oketade with Agency reports

According to a report by Stella Dimoko Korkus blog, the former Miss World has reportedly welcomed a baby boy with her husband, Ishaya Danjuma.

Darego, who became the first and only Miss World from Nigeria, reportedly welcomed her son in far away United Kingdom.

The report further said the former beauty queen welcomed her baby boy in a London hospital sometimes in July 2018.

Agbani and Ishaya were joined as husband and wife in Morocco in 2017.

Agbani Darego, still a hot queen agbani glasses

Once a beauty queen is always a beauty queen goes the saying, and this is so true about the beautiful Agbani Darego.

(pulse.ng)

