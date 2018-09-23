Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Says Ready to Issue Gukurahundi Apology

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has finally promised to apologise on behalf of the Zanu PF led government’s 1980s atrocities 20 000 civilians in the western parts of the country.

The so-called Gukurahundi atrocities were committed under then President Robert Mugabe’s rule.

Mnangagwa, in past interviews with international media, has refused to apologise for the atrocities, insisting dwelling on the past was not going to help his cause of refocussing his troubled country on the future.

However, speaking in an interview with US cable television CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Mnangagwa said he was prepared to issue an apology based on the recommendations of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC).

Asked if he would accept the findings even if the report implicated him, Mnangagwa said, “Exactly. It would be on the basis and recommendations of that report.

“We should be man enough as a government to accept whatever recommendations which are made and see how we can comply with them.”

The Zimbabwean leader however said he would be running ahead of himself if he were to make presumptions now.

“I would not want in advance to say this is what I will do. This is the first time in our history we are having such things done in the open,” he said.

Numerous investigations into the atrocities including one by the respected Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace as well as one led by former Chief Justiceand late Enoch Dumbutshena.

But Mugabe refused to publicise the Dumbutshena Commission report and dismissed the one by the Jesuits.

Mnangagwa was the country’s Intelligence Minister during what has often been regarded as darkest period of Zimbabwe’s post liberation period.

His name features prominantly among those who masterminded the killings.