Nigeria: Buhari Departs for New York to Attend UN General Assembly

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari will today depart for New York to participate in the 73rd Session of United Nations (UN) General Assembly (UNGA73), which officially opened on September 18, 2018.

The theme for this year's session is: "Making the United Nations relevant to all People: Global Leadership and Shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies."

The highpoint of Buhari's participation will be his address on Tuesday to the General Assembly on the opening day of the debate. The President's presentation of Nigeria's National Statement is expected to reaffirm the nation's commitment to international peace and security; sustainable socio-economic development; disarmament and de-nuclearisation; youth and women empowerment; climate change; rule of law and human rights, among others.

He is also expected to canvass international support for the fight against corruption; the return of illicit assets; counter-terrorism and insurgency, among others.

A statement by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, yesterday, said the President and his wife, Aisha, will also attend a welcome reception hosted by the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres and his spouse, for Heads of State and Governments and their spouses.The Nigerian delegation is expected to attend the Mandela Peace Summit, which is a high-level meeting on Global Peace in honour of the centenary birth of the late South African President and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Nelson Mandela.