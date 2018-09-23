Kenyatta 'Sneaks' Out of the Country After Signing Finance Bill

President Uhuru Kenyatta left the country quietly on Friday night just hours after signing into law the Finance Bill 2018.

The president is currently in the New York, United States for the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 73) where he is expected to address the UN general Assembly on Wednesday.

Curiously, unlike in the past where the President's official communication channels usually share pictures of the president leaving the country, this time round they remained silent on his trip.

This is President Kenyatta's second trip to the United States within a month.

During his last trip President Kenyatta held bilateral talks with US President Donal Trump at White House where they agreed to improve trade and security between the two nations.

KENYANS IN DIASPORA

According to his itinerary, just like in his last trip, the president has no plans of meeting Kenyans living in the US.

Kenyan ambassador to the US Robinson Njeru Githae said neither the embassy nor the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has scheduled any meeting between the president and the Kenyans in diaspora

According to a tweet by Nexus, the Head of State is expected to address the assembly.

Thereafter, he will engage in bilateral talks with various leaders and promote investments in line with the Big Four agenda.

Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi said the president will also lobby support for the Blue Economy Conference set to be held in Nairobi in November.

The talks will centre on peace and security, promotion of investment in Kenya, youth leadership and entrepreneurship, and direct flights from JKIA to New York.