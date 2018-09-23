23 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Molewa's Family Thanks SA for Support, Reveals Cause of Death

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: COP17/Facebook
Minister Edna Molewa.

The late Minister Edna Molewa died from Legionnaires' disease - an extremely acute form of pneumonia, her family said on Sunday.

"Our sister passed away yesterday [Sunday], 22 September 2018 following complications of Legionnaires' disease," said the minister's brother Fana Mmethi in a statement issued on behalf of her family.

"Knowing she had been ill has done little to lessen the blow," expressed Mmethi, adding that the family was "bereft".

Molewa died in a Pretoria hospital. She was 61 years old.

Her brother said that her loved ones were finding it difficult to accept her death "given that she was cut down in the prime of her life when she still had so much to offer to her family, her friends, her colleagues, her church, and to her community".

He said that the support and messages of condolences from South Africans - and across the globe - were much appreciated by them.

"We are comforted in the knowledge that we are not alone in this, our darkest hour. South Africa had lost a great leader: an activist, a patriot and a revolutionary who has been called to her Maker, leaving us bereft.

"The scroll of history has recorded the life and deeds of this great woman who played a formative role in the liberation of South Africa," said Mmethi.

In her personal life, he noted "her unwavering, deep and abiding faith" which led to a life of service and selflessness.

South Africa

Car Ploughs Into 3 Medics At Mpumalanga Accident Scene

Three medics were knocked down by a car while they were assisting on the scene of another accident on the R546 in… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.