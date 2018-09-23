23 September 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Two Pilots Die in Military Helicopter Crash

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Two pilots were killed in when a military training helicopter crashed near Khartoum on Thursday night.

Army spokesman Brig. Gen. Ahmed Khalifa El Shami explained in a press statement on Friday that pilots Khalid Abdallah Abdelrahim and Jasim Ali Khojali died when their helicopter, that had taken-off from the Wadi Sayidna air base for a night training, crashed in the area of El Kodab north of Omdurman.

He said that crash was caused by a "sudden technical failure".

It was the second crash of a military aircraft within a week. On Monday, 15 people were injured when a military aircraft crashed at the airport of Nyala, capital of South Darfur, that was caused by a technical defect in one of the engines.

Sudan

Govt Militia Starts 'Head-Shaving Campaign' in Khartoum North

Members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Sudan's main militia, began shaving the heads of men with "deviant hair… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.