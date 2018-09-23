Sudan: Two Pilots Die in Military Helicopter Crash

Khartoum — Two pilots were killed in when a military training helicopter crashed near Khartoum on Thursday night.

Army spokesman Brig. Gen. Ahmed Khalifa El Shami explained in a press statement on Friday that pilots Khalid Abdallah Abdelrahim and Jasim Ali Khojali died when their helicopter, that had taken-off from the Wadi Sayidna air base for a night training, crashed in the area of El Kodab north of Omdurman.

He said that crash was caused by a "sudden technical failure".

It was the second crash of a military aircraft within a week. On Monday, 15 people were injured when a military aircraft crashed at the airport of Nyala, capital of South Darfur, that was caused by a technical defect in one of the engines.