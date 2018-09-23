Tanzania: More Condolences to JPM Over Ferry Disaster

Several people, including dignitaries, have sent condolences to President Magufuli, families and relatives of victims of ill-fated Mv Nyerere Ferry that capsised in Lake Victoria near Ukara Island, Ukerewe, in Mwanza Region.

The ferry overturned on Thursday afternoon killing over 200 people, leaving several others injured.

The ferry capsized 50 metres to the dock of Ukara Island, Ukerewe District.

Among the dignitaries, who sent the condolences include Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Zanzibar President Ali Mohammed Shein and Chama Cha Mapinduzi Secretary General Ally Bashiru. In his condolences posted on his twitter page, President Kenyatta said he would lend every support needed to Tanzania following the tragedy.

"I express our solidarity and support with our brothers and sisters in Tanzania with whom we have been friends and have deep ties and to assure them that we will lend every needed support."

President Kagame prayed and wished quick recovery to the survivors of the mishap saying, "Our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the Lake Victoria ferry accident.

Our thoughts are with you. We cannot thank the rescuers enough." On the other hand, President Shein said he received the news of the mishap with shock, saying the government of Zanzibar and all people of Isles joined the families and relatives in mourning the victims of the Mv Nyerere mishap.

In a statement released by Minister of State in the Zanzibar Second Vice President's Office Mohamed Aboud, President Shein called for calm from those touched by the news, especially when mourning their beloved sisters, brothers, children and other relatives, who passed away at the mishap.

CCM Secretary General Ally Bashiru urged Tanzanians and the rest of the people to continue praying for the survivors and rescue teams and the authorities responsible for ensuring all bodies were recovered.

"Our nation is grieving following the loss of our fellow Tanzanians and as you know (Tanzanians) the national flag is flying a half-mast. May we keep praying and thinking on how we can tackle such disasters whenever they happen," he said.

He said this, while in Mtwara Region for an official tour. He said he had sent Ideology and Publicity Secretary, Humphrey Polepole and other members of the ruling party to Ukerewe District to oversee the development of rescue efforts.

Other people who sent condolences include United Nations and Tanzania Diaspora, Community in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Former Opposition Leader of Kenya Raila Odinga was also among the people, who sent the condolences.

Public and private institutions, businesspeople and individuals were among the many, who sent their massages of grief to the families and relatives of the victims of the Mv Nyerere