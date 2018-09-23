23 September 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Ship Arrives With Equipment to Recover MV Nyerere Which Sank

Ukara — A ship carrying equipment that will help recover MV Nyerere, a ferry that sank and killed over 200 passengers, has arrived in Bwisya in Ukara Island, Ukerewe District.

Mwanza Regional Commissioner, John Mongella said on Sunday September 23 that the vessel would be recovered by experts from the marine rescue operation team.

"Special equipment will be used... the experts have told me that the ferry which capsized will be filled with pressure in the process of making it float on water," he told The Citizen.

He said the recovery of the vessel would also help retrieve some of the goods that were still trapped underneath the ship wreckage in Lake Victoria.

