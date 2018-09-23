Kenyatta Will Not Meet Kenyans in U.S. as He Visits New York

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is expected to arrive in the US for the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 73), has no plans to meet with Kenyans living there.

Speaking to the Nation from New York on Saturday, Kenyan ambassador to the US Robinson Njeru Githae said neither the embassy nor the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has scheduled any meeting between the president and the Kenyans in diaspora.

"As far as I know, there are no such plans but the President will be attending so many meetings with heads of states and development partners while in New York," said Mr Githae.

ENQUIRIES

Many Kenyans living in the US have been calling this writer to inquire where and when the president will be meeting with them as is the tradition.

Why Uhuru won't meet Kenyans in US

This is the second time President Kenyatta has shunned the diaspora during his trip to the US in less than a month.

Late last month, President Kenyatta was in Washington, DC for two days to meet with President Trump at the White House but did not meet with the diaspora.

The Nation could not establish for how long the president will be in the US.

TAX LAW

But analysts say the current politics is not right especially after the President signed into law the controversial bill that raised taxes.

"The president was bound to face a barrage of questions if not outright heckling from the diaspora. Many had planned to ask very tough questions," said Dr Duncan Obare of Manchester, New Hampshire.

The 73rd General Assembly opened on September 18.

The first day of the high-level General Debate will be on Tuesday September 25 and is scheduled to last for nine working days.

Mr Githae said President Kenyatta will, among others, reaffirm multilateralism and shared responsibility, discuss peace and security, champion youth leadership and entrepreneurship, promote investment in Kenya and promote the launch of direct flights to New York.