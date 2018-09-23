23 September 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Okoth Obado Supporters Demand His Release From Police Cell

Tagged:

Related Topics

A group of Governor Okoth Obado's supporters in Migori County took to the streets on Sunday to demand his release from police custody.

Governor Obado is expected in court on Monday to face murder charge over the killing of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

The protesters claimed the murder charge hanging over the head of their governor is politically instigated.

They marched through the streets of Uriri trading centre on the Migori-Kisii highway asking authorities to set their leader free.

"We want our governor to be released on bond," said Mr Michael Omollo, adding his detainment is an embarrassment they cannot bear.

Mr Obado was arrested on Friday by detectives investigating the gruesome murder of the 26-year-old student.

The governor has, however, distanced himself from the murder though admitting that he was in a love affair with the pregnant student.

Kenya

Commonwealth Silver Medallist's Mother Arrested

Gold Coast Commonwealth 800metres silver medallist Margaret Nyairera's mother will on Monday be charged in court with… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.