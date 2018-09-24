23 September 2018

Nairobi News

Kenya: Prestige Cinema Adds Second Screen for 'Rafiki' As Tickets Sell Out

By Hilary Kimuyu

Great public demand forced Prestige Cinema in Nairobi to add a second screening for Sunday's opening show of the movie Rafiki which is being shown for the first time in Kenya.

Many film lovers start queuing early Sunday morning for tickets hours before the doors were open for the opening show of the film which has been a hot topic of conversation since it premiered at Cannes, not least because it was the first Kenyan film to screen at the prestigious festival.

The cinema hall had earlier on informed movie goers that they should be at the ticket counter 30 minutes before show time or else their tickets would be released for those at the counter.

Movie goers were also required to provide proof of their age before entry into the cinema since the movie is rated 18 years and above.

Film lovers In Kenya can now watch lesbian movie 'Rafiki'

The cinema has advised those who want to buy tickets to do it at the counter or purchase them on Kenya Buzz.

Tickets for the movie - which until last week had been banned by the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) - are selling out quickly and Thursday's screening has already been fully booked.

But the High Court temporarily lifted the ban on Friday for a period of seven days to enable the film makers to enter it in this year's edition of the Oscar Awards.

Rafiki's colourful cinematography, sharp all-female soundtrack and talented cast are just a few of the elements viewers are raving about.

