She is well known for starting her fashion, beauty and travel blog in 2016 which earned her the prestigious BAKE nomination for the best new blog after just a year of blogging.

Kash Kaaria ,whose real name is Mukami Gitonga Kaaria, has a devoted following online where she inspires young girls by giving fashion and beauty tips. She has also endorsed brands which work with her.

Besides being a good writer and fashion enthusiast, the 23-year-old has now ventured into the music industry and released her debut single Confuse You proving the sky is the limit for her.

She spoke to Nairobi News:

1. How would you describe yourself?

I can say I'm very hard working and passionate. I always give my all to everything I do. I want people to know that music is my passion and what I studied in collage is also my passion. At the end if I can impact someone out there with what I do and help them follow their dreams and work hard at it, that will be fine for me.

2. You were nominated for BAKE award in your first year of blogging, why did you stop and start singing?

The thing about fashion blogging and singing is the core of is creativity. I love writing and when I was in school I loved writing and I did not have time to do music. Music takes a lot of time and energy. I used to do fashion blogging during the holidays and write my unspoken thoughts. After I finished my degree is when I started singing. Some of the people who inspired me to blog are This is Ess, Nancy Mwai and Sylvia Njoki. I felt that they were really creative in what they did.

3. What does blogging entail?

When I started blogging I was a tomboy. I had to get into this space where you do not have a specific style.

4. You have a new single 'Confuse You', what is it about?

It is about an individual who is very confident and who is very much aware of her skills and what she is going to bring to the table. Most men always approach women telling them that they are going to upgrade them, I'm going to take you far. So Confuse You was just a way of me balancing the dynamics.

5. What genre is it and who wrote it?

I'm the one who wrote the song after listening to a beat online and I vibe with it. After writing the song, a friend who works at Supersonic Studios referred me to this amazing producer.

6. You studied Biotechnology at Kenyatta University, why?

When I was in high school I really liked making beauty products and I had this dream that one day I will have a cosmetic line. I did not want to be the face of it, I wanted to be the person behind it doing all the work. Mixing all the chemicals. Once I finished high school I wanted to study for a degree that can enable me to come up with my own products and brand myself. Biotechnology is just a tool that will propel me to my brand.

7. Do your parents approve of what you are doing?

Yes they do. I remember after high school my mother gave me her credit card to go do music because she knew I loved singing. But because of school I told her to wait until I graduated and that is why after graduating I have released my first single and hopefully by next year I will be able to come out with an LP.