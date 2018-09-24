Kenya: KTN News Anchor Rants Over Newly-Imposed Housing Levy

KTN news anchor Linda Ogutu has shared her misgivings with the new law which will compel Kenyans to fund a multi-billion government housing project.

The ever-smiling presenter took to her official Twitter page to rant over the bill that was signed into law by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday.

Ms Ogutu expressed her reservations to the idea of being taxed to fund for the construction of houses which she has little chances of ever owning.

Yaaaani I dont even know what to feel... .So my money will be deducted... .for a housing project that I have no say over... .with almost NIL probability that I will actually get to own one of those houses... ..all these at ZERO option... ... .and am supposed to act like its ok? Nkt.

-- Lindah Oguttu (@lindahoguttu) September 21, 2018

The newly-introduced housing levy that will have Kenyans deducted 1.5 percent from their monthly salaries to help finance a new low cost house funding.

The initial bill proposed by the National Treasury was at 0.5 per cent of the gross pay per month matched by employers, but this was rejected by MPs last month.

However, President Kenyatta reinstated the levy raising it even higher to 1.5 percent.

The news anchor's sentiments are a reflection of the general resentment from the public over the government's decision to impose these taxes on Kenyans.

Ruto told you in 2010 but you had no time to listen pic.twitter.com/m9vStBlcP9

-- njosh paul (@njoshpaul) September 21, 2018

The day (we) Kenyans will stop being " finger warriors" by rapping/ranting on social media and actually be real warriors, the rich, middle class and the poor to hold hands and get out there, maybe just maybe things will change!!

-- Abuu (@Abuu73570568) September 21, 2018

At this rate, happy are those who are unemployed.

-- Kenneth Njeru (@KennethNjeruKE) September 21, 2018

... and Jesus asked them; whose father's face is on this note? They remained silent... and Jesus said unto them #BoraUhai pic.twitter.com/vBnLKJK4p7

-- Chakubuta B (@BihiJnr) September 22, 2018

Tano Terror. Accept and move on. Tuliambiwa si UCHAWI ni MAOMBI. Kama hii ndio maombi, 2022 tusiombe.

-- John G Nzioki (@mjnzioki_254) September 22, 2018

This is being done by the same government that is supposed to provide you with good public education, security, and public healthcare. And it doesn't?

-- Desky (@realdesky) September 22, 2018