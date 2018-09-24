23 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Eastern Cape Mother, Boyfriend and Daughter Arrested for Allegedly Beating Son to Death

A 54-year-old mother, her boyfriend, 57, and her daughter, 21, have been arrested for allegedly beating her son to death on Sunday in Vastrap, Booysens Park, Eastern Cape police said.

They were arrested shortly after the 32-year-old man was found lying in the road, said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

Naidu said according to police information, the son had been away from home for a month due to a family altercation.

He went home at about 09:00 on Sunday.

"He forced the door opened and was met by the three suspects, who were inside the house. The suspects rushed towards him and chased him into the street. He was assaulted with heavy stones and also stabbed several times in his face with a broken bottle neck. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene," said Naidu.

His mother, sister and his mother's boyfriend have been arrested and detained on a charge of murder, according to Naidu.

"They are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Tuesday," said Naidu.

News24

South Africa

