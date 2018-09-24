24 September 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Govt Promises to Utilise Loans From China for Projects

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
By Eniola Daniel

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to use monies borrowed from the Chinese government for the development of Nigeria.

The Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, who stated this while debunking claim that money borrowed from the Chinese have not been well utilised, said: "Maybe in the past, some borrowings have been made and not utilised but the current administration is borrowing for projects and have been utilised.

Nigerians can see it all over the place.

We are focusing on three objectives: restoring and sustaining growth, building a competitive economy and investing in our people."

Ahmed gave the assurance at the weekend in Lagos at this year's Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival and Welcome the National Day attended by wife of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Bola Obasanjo; Secretary to Lagos State Government, Dr. Tunji Bello, among other dignitaries.

The minister said: "I think today's event is an excellent initiative. It is a very good thing to do to further strengthen our relationship.

"We invite more Chinese to come to Nigeria because we are open for business.

eanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Seven Stars Tissue Paper, Eric Ni, said: "China and Africa are more closer than ever. We are family."

Nigeria

Pirates Kidnap 12 Crew Members of Swiss Ship

Twelve crew members of a Swiss commercial ship have been taken hostage by pirates who attacked the vessel as it sailed… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.